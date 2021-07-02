

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Hartford HealthCare reaches a milestone -- a moment that they have been working toward since the pandemic began.

At the same time Hartford HealthCare administered their 500,000th vaccine, they closed the mega sites we first opened December 29th. This is no way means the job is done. Rather—it is evolving and Hartford HealthCare will double down on mobile, community-based efforts.

For more information log onto HartfordHealthCare.org/Vaccine