Connect To Healthier

See how Hartford HealthCare is connecting you to healthier
NBCUniversal, Inc.

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Jeffrey Flaks, Hartford HealthCare President & CEO, explains what Hartford HealthCare is doing to help keep the spread of COVID-19 down and how they are preparing for a potential surge, especially with back to school and flu season around the corner.

If you have COVID-19 questions, call 860.972.8100.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19coronavirus in connecticuthartford healthcareconnect to healthier
