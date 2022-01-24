The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

With an ongoing workforce shortage and even more dire predictions for the future, Hartford HealthCare (HHC) and Quinnipiac University (QU) are partnering to build the workforce of tomorrow and grow student pipelines across a wide range of professions — including healthcare — to address long-term talent needs for Connecticut, and beyond.

The two organizations’ collaboration, announced at a press conference Jan. 19 in Hamden, centers around three core areas: redefining healthcare education, providing Quinnipiac with high-quality, coordinated health and wellness services for students, athletes, faculty and staff, and developing and growing the state’s workforce pipeline.

Hartford HealthCare also will make an investment in QU and the future of the state’s workforce through a $5 million philanthropic commitment to the university over five years.

