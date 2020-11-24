The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.
Hartford HealthCare has expanded its COVID-19 testing capabilities.
- Hartford HealthCare offers drive-up testing centers at convenient locations throughout the state.
- Hartford HealthCare offers same-day, on-site evaluation and testing at their urgent care centers throughout Connecticut.
- Hartford HealthCare offers tests for adults and children of all ages, when accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
- Hartford HealthCare offers mobile testing at areas around the state.