The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

If you haven’t scheduled your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, anyone eligible can get vaccinated at a Hartford HealthCare vaccine clinic.

People eligible for a vaccine who already have a MyChartPlus account can log in and make an appointment at a Hartford HealthCare vaccine clinic. If you don’t have a MyChartPlus account, set one up on Hartford HealthCare’s MyChartPlus.org website.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.