Jay Bialkowski, a 54-year-old Glastonbury man and retired police officer, said he remembers yelling to his family on March 25 to call 911 because he couldn't breathe. Then paramedics showed up and took him to the emergency room at Hartford Hospital.

Nine months later, he’s preparing to return to his job at Hartford Hospital as a public safety officer. We share his emotional story of hope and inspiration.

