See What It Takes to Become a Member of Life Star

What does it take to become a member of Life Star?

We get an inside look at Life Star, the air ambulance service available to all emergency/critical care patients within a 150-mile radius surrounding bases in Hartford, Meriden and Norwich. Between 1,200 and 1,400 patients are transported annually by Life Star.

The LIFE STAR service operates two American American Eurocopter EC-145, 24 hours a day, seven days per week. One aircraft is based at Midstate Medical Center in Meriden, CT. The other is based at The William W. Backus Hospital in Norwich, CT. The LIFE STAR service also operates one American American Eurocopter EC-135, also 24 hours a day, seven days per week and is based out of Westfield Barnes Airport in Westfield MA.

The LIFE STAR crew consists of a flight nurse, flight respiratory therapist, pilot, mechanic and communication specialist.

In cooperation with Baystate Health and unified efforts with Air Methods Corporation, the LIFE STAR program has launched a third aircraft (LIFE STAR 3) which is based out of Westfield-Barnes Airfield in Westfield, MA. The crew configuration of the aircraft based at Westfield is a flight nurse, a flight paramedic and a pilot.

Hartford HealthCare will be hosting a live Facebook discussion on November 21, 2019 at noon from the Helipad at Hartford Hospital. You can see it by logging on to the Life Star Facebook page, click here: https://www.facebook.com/LIFESTARHH/

For more information about Life Star click here: https://hartfordhospital.org/services/life-star