A Revolutionary Surgery Saves Veteran’s Life

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare.

In honor of Veterans Day we share a special story. Joe Allsop, a Veteran, went from serving on the battlefield to having excruciating headaches. He found help at the Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute. He was diagnosed with a brain tumor and had some of the best surgeons help through it all. Find out how he’s doing now. For more information log onto https://hartfordhospital.org/services/neurosciences

