Boxing Program Helping Patients With Parkinson’s Disease

The Chase Family Movement Disorders Center is committed to enabling people with Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders to do the things they love and extend their freedom of movement as long as possible.

A movement disorder can reveal itself with mild, almost imperceptible, changes in the body: impairment of coordination or dexterity, involuntary movements, hand or head shaking, slowed gait, balance problems, a change in posture, abnormalities of speech, muscle cramping and posturing or overall slowness that impairs performance of everyday tasks. The causes, symptoms and treatments vary from patient to patient. A proper diagnosis and early detection at the Movement Disorders Center ensures the best treatment.

Treatment Specialties

We believe in the value of an integrated approach to care. So beyond the management provided by our specialists in neurology and movements disorders, your care will also involve the expertise of other specialists as needed, such as urologists, physiatrists, gastroenterologists, psychiatrists, dermatologists, sleep medicine specialists, ophthalmologists, cardiologists, pain specialists, surgeons and of course, your primary care physician.

Or we might connect you with speech therapists, physical and occupational therapists, geneticists, nutritionists, social workers, psychotherapists, holistic/integrative medicine practitioners, palliative and home-care providers and, to enhance your overall sense of well-being, physical strength and flexibility — even dance, yoga or boxing instructors.

