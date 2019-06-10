Hartford HealthCare is Helping Deserving Students Succeed

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford HealthCare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Owned Television Stations Group editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford HealthCare.

Hartford HealthCare partners with Hartford Youth Scholars to help deserving students from Hartford succeed in high school and beyond. One example is Jailene Pedraza – a patient care associate in the Hartford Hospital Emergency Department.

She moved to Hartford in 4th grade from Puerto Rico, she didn’t speak English and lacked confidence. That would all change when teachers recommended Jailene take part in the Hartford Youth Scholars. It was an opportunity, a decision that would change the trajectory of her whole life.

For more information about Hartford Youth Scholars click here, and to learn more about Hartford Hospital’s community outreach click here.