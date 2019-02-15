Keep Prescription Drugs Out of the Wrong Hands. Dispose of Them RXesponsibly

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

The facts are frightening.

Home medicine cabinets have become the new drug dealer.

The Department of Health reports that half of teens abusing medicines get them from a family member or friend, often without their knowledge.

More than 20 percent of high school students have taken medicine for a non-medical reason.A Harvard report found that medication was discovered in a network of 139 streams in 30 states including: antidepressants, blood thinners, heart medication, hormone therapy and painkillers.

The reality is, old prescription drugs cause all sorts of problems, from abuse and addiction to contaminating our water supply.

What should I do?

Join our crusade to keep prescription drugs out of the wrong hands. Please — dispose of them RXesponsibly. Some medications can be disposed of safely when mixed with an approved additive in a drug deactivation system, something endorsed by the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Be sure it is scientifically proven to deactivate drugs.

Go to BeRxesponsible.org

