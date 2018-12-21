Rainbow baby brings hope to a Windsor family

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Michael and Sonya Bailey welcomed a baby girl in November after a devastating loss. The family came back to Hartford Hospital after a heartbreaking loss to have their baby Ava Joy.

Maternal-Fetal Medicine focuses on the assessment of mom and baby through a variety of tests. To learn more about the tests and preventative care click here. If a risk factor is discovered during your pregnancy, a specific individualized program of testing will be ordered by your obstetrician and/or the Prenatal Testing Center.