Rainbow baby brings hope to a Windsor family

Michael and Sonya Bailey welcomed a baby girl in November after a devastating loss. The family came back to Hartford Hospital after a heartbreaking loss to have their baby Ava Joy.

Maternal-Fetal Medicine focuses on the assessment of mom and baby through a variety of tests. To learn more about the tests and preventative care click here. If a risk factor is discovered during your pregnancy, a specific individualized program of testing will be ordered by your obstetrician and/or the Prenatal Testing Center.

