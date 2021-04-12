Emergency room patients will now be given the chance to get vaccinated as Hartford HealthCare once again expands accessibility to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Patients who go to one of Hartford HealthCare’s emergency departments across the state seeking care will be offered the vaccine. If they choose, and their condition allows, they can get vaccinated before being discharged.

“This is another effort to ensure that no person falls through the cracks. That we are protecting the health and well-being to all people whose care we are entrusted with,” said Jeff Flaks, president and CEO of Hartford HealthCare. “We are making tremendous progress.”

It’s estimated that that roughly 2,000 people every week will be vaccinated in Connecticut through Hartford HealthCare’s emergency departments. Those locations include:

The Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain.

The Hospital of Central Connecticut, Southington.

Hartford Hospital, Hartford.

MidState Medical Center, Meriden.

Backus Hospital, Norwich.

Backus Emergency Care Center, Plainfield.

Windham Hospital, Willimantic.

Charlotte Hungerford, Torrington.

Winsted Emergency Department, Winsted.

St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Bridgeport.

For more information, log onto HartfordHealthCare.org/Vaccines