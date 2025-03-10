The following content is created in partnership with Hartford HealthCare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Owned Television Stations Group editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford HealthCare.

There are only a few people in your life you can count on 24/7. Coming this spring, you can count on Hartford HealthCare.

Connect with primary care experts on your schedule and in the palm of your hand, day or night. This is the revolutionary healthcare of the future. Hartford HealthCare has it, and you deserve it.