St. Vincent’s Medical Center’s held the seventh annual Medical Mission at Home on Saturday, Nov. 6, to deliver healthcare, social and support services to the Bridgeport community.

All services provided were free and no insurance was needed. Services provided for adults were include medical exams, vaccinations, foot-washing and podiatry services, behavioral health services, connections to community providers, follow-up care and more. Masks and social distancing required regardless of vaccination status.

