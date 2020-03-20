Connect To Healthier
The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

There are heroes on the front lines, every day, during this unprecedented COVID-19 crisis. They are the healthcare workers throughout Connecticut and beyond—and the people who support them—who selflessly care for our community 24/7, while caring for their families and themselves.

We cannot thank them enough. But as a small sign of our overwhelming gratitude, we hope you’ll join us in displaying a heart on your front door, mailbox or window to let these healthcare heroes know how much they are appreciated. Take a photo and share the picture with us on social media #HeartsforHealthcareWorkers.

Go to our website HartfordHealthCare.org/Thanks for a downloadable heart.

