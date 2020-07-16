The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

The COVID-19 pandemic shuttered schools in March, leaving parents home-schooling children and teachers taking to electronic platforms for lessons. Now, districts are grappling with moving learning back into the schools safely as the virus grips other states and threatens a return that coincides with the seasonal flu this fall.

“There is still a lot of uncertainty right now,” said Dr. Laura Saunders, a board-certified psychologist at the Institute of Living, part of the Hartford HealthCare Behavioral Health Network. “Many moms and dads often use this time to get their kids ready for back-to-school, so what can we do to help them get ready?”

Questions or emotional concerns, call Hartford HealthCare’s hotline 860.972.8100.