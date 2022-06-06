The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Jaylar Robbins took the plunge along with 5 other individuals and joined Hunter’s Ambulance’s “Earn While You Learn” program.

Hunter’s Ambulance, which is part of Hartford HealthCare, has helped Robbins pay for her EMT training and certification, immediate job placement, and has paid her while she attended her EMT classes.

Hunter’s Ambulance will offer spring and fall sessions per year. For more information, visit: www.huntersamb.com/careers.