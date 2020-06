The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Jay Bialkowski, a 54-year-old Glastonbury man and security guard at Hartford Hospital, spent several weeks as a patient with COVID-19 at Hartford Hospital. The team never gave up hope. Megan Panico, MD, was part of that team and helped him get back to his family. #WeStandTogether