Connect To Healthier

See how Hartford HealthCare is connecting you to healthier
NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Hartford HealthCare has specialists in neuroimmunology, or neurologic diseases mediated by the immune system, we are here to diagnose and treat the conditions so you can live as comfortably and fully as possible.

The interaction of the body’s different systems can be complex. Hartford HealthCar Neuroimmunology specialists understand it and can help diagnose and treat you.

When you’re diagnosed with a serious health condition like multiple sclerosis, the wait to see a specialist can be frightening.

The term “neuroimmunology” covers a wide scope of diseases which affect both the immune system and the nervous system. Some of these diseases include:

  • Multiple sclerosis, one of the most common neurological diseases, affecting up to 1 million people in the United States.
  • Neuromyelitis Optica (NMO) spectrum disorders
  • Encephalitis
  • Neuropathy
  • Myelopathy
  • Neurosarcoidosis
  • Autoimmune epilepsy
  • Other neurologic complications of autoimmune disease

We treat people with all of these conditions at Hartford HealthCare’s Neuroimmunology Department. If you are unsure if a condition falls under this specialty, please call us. Or log onto HartfordHealthCare.org/MS.

This article tagged under:

connect to healthierhealthcarehartford healthcaremultiple sclerosis
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us