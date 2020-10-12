The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Hartford HealthCare has specialists in neuroimmunology, or neurologic diseases mediated by the immune system, we are here to diagnose and treat the conditions so you can live as comfortably and fully as possible.

The interaction of the body’s different systems can be complex. Hartford HealthCar Neuroimmunology specialists understand it and can help diagnose and treat you.

When you’re diagnosed with a serious health condition like multiple sclerosis, the wait to see a specialist can be frightening.

The term “neuroimmunology” covers a wide scope of diseases which affect both the immune system and the nervous system. Some of these diseases include:

Multiple sclerosis, one of the most common neurological diseases, affecting up to 1 million people in the United States.

Neuromyelitis Optica (NMO) spectrum disorders

Encephalitis

Neuropathy

Myelopathy

Neurosarcoidosis

Autoimmune epilepsy

Other neurologic complications of autoimmune disease

We treat people with all of these conditions at Hartford HealthCare’s Neuroimmunology Department. If you are unsure if a condition falls under this specialty, please call us. Or log onto HartfordHealthCare.org/MS.