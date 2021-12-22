The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

When vaccines first arrived, Hartford HealthCare vaccinated 20 people.

“Today, 99.4 percent of our workforce at Hartford HealthCare is vaccinated; 73 percent of our community. We’ve vaccinated more than 550,000 people, so we’ve made enormous progress” said Jeffrey Flaks, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hartford HealthCare.

Flaks continued that while they’re currently treating 225 patients for COVID-19, it was nearly twice that number a year ago. Progress is also measured by the accessibility of virtual healthcare and mobile health, where caregivers are able to treat patients 24 hours a day and meet them where they are.

For more information, visit: HartfordHealthCare.org