Connect To Healthier

See how Hartford HealthCare is connecting you to healthier
NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Deep Brain Stimulation is a game-changing surgery for patients with Parkinson’s Disease. Learn how Hartford HealthCare is fighting against disparities and helping patients enhance their quality of life.  

Hartford HealthCare shares local stories of recovery after health challenges. To learn more visit: HartfordHealthCare.org.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

connect to healthierconnecticut healthcaredeep brain stimulationhartford health
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us