

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

What began as a casual conversation after playing paddle tennis, but quickly sparked a game-changing revelation for Joe Shiman.

It was something Joe never thought about…being active he considered himself healthy. But it was a “chat” with the guys that prompted Joe to see a doctor.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

To learn more log onto HartfordHealthCare.org/Tallwood