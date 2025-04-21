The following content is created in partnership with Hartford HealthCare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Owned Television Stations Group editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford HealthCare.

Hartford HealthCare and Quinnipiac University launch a groundbreaking New Careers in Nursing Program.

The innovative two-year part-time program supports Hartford HealthCare colleagues earning a Bachelor of Science in nursing all while continuing to work and care for their loved ones.