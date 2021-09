The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Jeffrey Flaks, Hartford HealthCare President and CEO, remembers and honors the first responders and survivors of 9/11.

Twenty years later, he was working in Manhattan and remembers how hospital staff stepped up to do what they could to help.