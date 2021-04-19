The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Angie Gagne has survived two pandemics and now lives at The Orchards, a Hartford HealthCare assisted living facility in Southington. She recently took us through her life… back to when she was an infant during her first pandemic. Hear her story of survival and how she’s made it so far.

For more information log on to HHCSeniorServices.org.