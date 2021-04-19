Connect To Healthier

Angie Gagne has survived two pandemics and now lives at The Orchards, a Hartford HealthCare assisted living facility in Southington.  She recently took us through her life… back to when she was an infant during her first pandemic.  Hear her story of survival and how she’s made it so far.

