“They call that cut the widow maker.” That’s how Salem Prime Cuts butcher Sean Kelley described the injury that coworker Adam Ritchotte of Baltic suffered on March 7 while cutting a beef shoulder.

His injury didn’t make Adam’s wife a widow, however, as a team of volunteers and professionals across Hartford HealthCare worked tirelessly on March 7 to save his life.

Learn how to Stop the Bleed.