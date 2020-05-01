The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare

The past few months have been extraordinary. We believe that special times warrant special recognition. In addition to the commemorative days or weeks traditionally dedicated to healthcare workers,

Hartford HealthCare is proclaiming the entire month of May as HealthCare Heroes Month.

HealthCare Heroes share their dedication and skill with us — in our hospitals, in nursing homes, in laboratories and health centers. They work at bedsides, in cafeterias, rehab centers and residents’ homes. They provide support services, comfort, clean, care and cure. For every familiar face, there are many more serving behind the scenes. They are brave, courageous, and selfless. Every day, in every setting. We stand with them.

Please join us in recognizing these amazing women and men everywhere during the month of May.

And every single day.