With a Living Donor, Transplant Wait Times Can Be Shorter

Someone who needs an organ transplant will spend years waiting for one to become available from a deceased donor on the National Organ Transplant registry. But if a patient has a living donor, the wait time can be much shorter. A living donor transplant is the best option for people with kidney disease. Living donation is now also possible for liver transplants.

The Hartford Hospital Transplant team provides a comprehensive evaluation to ensure our living donors feel comfortable and supported and are healthy enough for surgery. There is no greater gift one can give than the gift of life.

You can make a difference. Become a living kidney donor. For more information on Living Kidney Donation, please call one of our Living Kidney Donor Coordinators at 860.972.9918 or 860.972.4632. For more information on Living Kidney Donation, please visit hartfordhospital.org/livingkidneydonation.

