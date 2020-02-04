Doctors to Discuss How Coronavirus Would be Handled in Conn.

Hundreds of people have died from the coronavirus worldwide and on Tuesday, we will learn how it would be handled in our state.

Experts from across the Hartford Healthcare system will speak to the public about the virus and what to do when faced with it.

Doctors plan to discuss the virus and demonstrate the equipment they would use if someone needs to be quarantined.

Here in the United States, there's been 11 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Nine of those patients had been to China.

At least 425 people have died in China with more than 20,000 confirmed cases.

So far, there haven't been any coronavirus cases in Connecticut. The closest confirmed case to our state is in Boston, Massachusetts, where a 20-year-old student was recently diagnosed after traveling back from Wuhan, China.

Health officials here said the bigger concern is the flu. Twenty three people have died from the flu so far this season in Connecticut. Officials said 252 people have been hospitalized here because of the flu.

The coronavirus does have flu-like symptoms so if you start showing signs of the flu, like muscle and body aches and a fever, you're urged to go to a doctor immediately.