First-of-its-kind treatment for uterine fibroids accessible in Connecticut

There's a new treatment in Connecticut to help women with uterine fibroids.

Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous, but can cause a lot of discomfort.

They're often treated with surgery, but a new treatment at UConn is less invasive. This is the first-of-its-kind in the state.

"Patients don't need any incisions on their belly, they're able to recover extremely quickly, and they're able to see improvements in their systems with such a quick turnover time," said Dr. Amanda Ulrich. She is the assistant professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Uterine fibroids are growths that develop on the wall of the uterus.

Ulrich says around 80 percent of women will have them in their life, with 25 percent needing surgical intervention.

That's a number doctors hope change with the Sonata treatment. It shrinks the fibroids using radiofrequency guided by an ultrasound.

When treated - doctors say patients see their symptoms like heavy menstrual bleeding lessen up to 97 percent.

Other treatments can take over a month to recover from. Doctors say the Sonata treatment only requires one to two weeks.

"Patients that might not be great candidates for other surgical treatments that we have available right now this gives them a whole other opportunity," said Ulrich.

This treatment has been used at Uconn since May. Since then, doctors say they've already treated 10 patients.

"Fibroids are not discriminatory. They affect women of all ages, and they effect women of all ethnicities," said Dr. Jessie Jones.

Jones says having this option is huge for the dozens of patients they see for fibroids a week.

"Unfortunately, gynecology is definitely a field that has fallen behind in terms of research in other fields," said Jones. "To get better options for our patients, better options, better outcomes, is really important."

