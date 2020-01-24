Glastonbury High School Student Diagnosed With Mumps

A Glastonbury High School student has been diagnosed with mumps and school officials have notified parents.

Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus and it typically starts with a few days of fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Then most people will have swelling of their salivary glands, which causes puffy cheeks and a tender, swollen jaw.

Symptoms of Mumps:

Puffy cheeks

Tender, swollen jaw

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Tiredness

Loss of appetite

Symptoms typically appear 16 to 18 days after infection, but it can range from 12 to 25 days after infection.

Some people who get mumps have very mild symptoms or no symptoms at all and may not know they have the disease.

In rare cases, mumps can cause more severe complications.

Through direct contact with saliva or droplets from the mouth, nose, or throat by:

Coughing, sneezing, or talking

Sharing items that may have saliva on them, such as water bottles or cups

Participating in close-contact activities with others, such as playing sports, dancing, or kissing

Touching objects or surfaces with unwashed hands that are then touched by others

The mumps vaccine is usually given as part of a combination vaccine that protects against measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR). This vaccine is only licensed for use in children who are 12 months through 12 years of age.



Children should get two doses of MMR vaccine: the first dose at 12 through 15 months of age and the second dose at 4 through 6 years of age.

The CDC recommends that anyone born in 1957 or after who has never had the mumps vaccine should get at least one dose of the MMR vaccine.

Mumps Cases and Outbreaks:

From Jan. 1, 2019 through Dec. 28, 2019, 48 states and the District of Columbia reported mumps infections in 3,474 people to CDC.

Learn More About Mumps

Learn more about mumps on the CDC website.