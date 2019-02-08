Songs That Help Save Lives



Even basic, hands-only CPR can dramatically improve the odds of someone you love surviving a heart attack. Be a Lifesaver — get the information you need to be able to perform hands-only CPR. Even better, get certified by the American Heart Association with one of Hartford Hospital's Family & Friends CPR classes.

Would YOU know what to do?

The American Heart Association reminds you it takes 2 steps to save a life.

Step 1: Call 911.

Step 2: Hands Only CPR.

Push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of any tune that is 100 to 120 beats per minute. Immediate CPR can double or even triple a person's chance of survival.

Any song can help you save a life—if it’s between 100-120 beats per minute. So what’s your life saving song?

Here are some different songs that fit the criteria (click each one to hear the song):

• 70's Stayin Alive (Bee Gees)

• 80's: Eye of the Tiger (Survivor)

• 90's: Ice Ice Baby (Vanilla Ice)

• Hip Hop: Turn Down for What (DJ snake, Lil John)

• Country: All About Tonight (Blake Shelton)

• Motown: Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now (McFadden & Whitehead)

• Dance/Today: Uptown Funk (Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars)

• Alternative Rock: Adventure of a Lifetime (Coldplay)

• Movie soundtrack: Can’t Stop the Feeling (Justin Timberlake/Trolls)

Hands-Only CPR saves lives—it can double or even triple a person's chance of survival.

You can be a life saver.

If you’d like to become certified by the American Heart Association, take Hartford Hospital’s Family & Friends CPR class. Enroll here.

