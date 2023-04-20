How Long Can You Keep Medication Past Its Expiration Date? A Doctor Weighs In

When spring rolls around, many of us do a deep cleaning of our homes, but the medicine cabinet is one place that is often overlooked in the process.

“The (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) says we should (clean) it twice a year, so right before spring and summer and then again in the fall and winter. I would think of it like the end of your school year for your kids and the beginning of the school year for your kids,” NBC medical contributor Natalie Azar told TODAY in a segment on April 20.

So which items need to go and when? Certain bathroom staples are breeding grounds for bacteria and have a shorter shelf life than your twice-a-year purge:

Toothbrush: You should replace your toothbrush every 3 to 4 months, according to the CDC. Dr. Azar agreed, even recommending to err on the side of caution with 3 months.

You should replace your toothbrush every 3 to 4 months, according to the CDC. Dr. Azar agreed, even recommending to err on the side of caution with 3 months. Contact lens cases: Replace every 3 months.

Replace every 3 months. Razors: Toss after every five to seven uses.

Toss after every five to seven uses. Loofa: Replace once a month.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Medications: Do expiration dates matter?

We’ve all been there: We’re cleaning out our medicine cabinet and wonder, do I really have to toss this almost full bottle of medication?

“It depends on what the medicine is for,” said Azar. “Anything that’s prescription, anything that’s liquid or anything that is life-saving (like EpiPens or nitroglycerin), get rid of it by the expiration date.”

But what if you have a splitting headache and the only pain-reliever you can find is a bit past due? “It’s not dangerous if it’s past its expiration date. It just might not work as well,” she said. “That’s why I say watch out with prescription drugs — because let’s say you use an antibiotic that’s past its expiration date or a blood thinner that’s past its expiration date. We don’t want that because we want that to be at its full potency.”

When it comes to medication expiration dates, follow these general guidelines:

OTC medications : Pills are good for three years past the expiration date, but know they may not be as effective. Liquid medications like cough syrup should be thrown out after the expiration date.

: Pills are good for three years past the expiration date, but know they may not be as effective. Liquid medications like cough syrup should be thrown out after the expiration date. Prescription medications: Throw out by expiration date.

How do I dispose of old medications?

When you do have drugs to dispose of, Azar said the best way to dispose of them safely is through a drug take-back program, which you can find by searching on the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency website or asking your local pharmacy. There are certain drugs that are flushable. The FDA website has a “flush list” of medications that they actually prefer you flush down the toilet, like opioids.

Finally, for the medications you are going to toss in the trash, Azar suggested putting them in a Ziplock baggie with something that doesn’t taste good like cat litter or coffee grounds, to make sure kids and pets don’t ingest them. And always use a Sharpie to cross out all personal information on medicine bottles before you recycle them.

5 medicine cabinet staples

Now that you purged your supply, it’s time to replenish your stock. What should everyone have in their medicine cabinet? To make it easy, remember the four As, said Azar:

Acetaminophen/aspirin

Antihistamines

Antacids

Antibiotic ointments

The final thing we should all have on hand is a thermometer. It’s a matter of preference which type you use, but for parents with younger kids, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends using rectal, underarm or in-ear thermometers for the most accurate readings.

Summer medicine cabinet essentials

This time of year, Azar suggested a few additional staples to make sure you have on hand: