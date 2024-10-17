Precaution and vaccinations encouraged during ongoing flu season

Flu season is underway and two people, an elderly person and a baby, have died from the flu.

When it comes to the flu, it’s an unpleasant experience for many but there are steps you can take to keep your family healthy.

“The flu is horrible. I had it a couple years ago and I was sick for a whole week,” Susan Tarascio, of Simsbury, said.

“Nasty stuff - sneezing and being in bed, coughing,” Elle Chu, of Avon, said.

It’s that time of year when the virus is prevalent. In Connecticut, the season has turned deadly.

The state Department of Public Health said two people, a person in their 90s and a baby under the age of 1, have died from the virus.

Dr. Andy Selinger, a Quinnipiac University medical professor, said people with compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable to the flu.

“An autoimmune disease like rheumatoid arthritis, as well as the elderly who may not have those specific conditions, but just have an older immune system that’s not as responsive,” he said.

He encourages people to get their flu shots and take steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

“You want to wash your hands. You want to avoid direct contact. You want to perhaps wear a mask if you're around someone who has a productive cough,” Dr. Selinger said.

It’s advice people say they’re taking to heart.

“I try to mask up as much as possible if I’m feeling ill or I’m with a big group of folks,” Derek Hall, of Hartford, said.

“Wash your hands. Wear a mask if necessary. Stay out of the public if you’re sick,” Chu said.