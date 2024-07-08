The following content is provided by Yale New Haven Health. This content does not represent the opinions of the NBC Connecticut news team. Click here to learn more about Yale New Haven Health.

The northeast summer season is in full-swing which means it's the perfect time to enjoy the great outdoors with summer activities like hiking and swimming. However, the season's fun also presents potential hazards, so it’s important to keep the following tips in mind when engaging in outdoor and activities to ensure your summer remains safe and enjoyable.

Boating safety tips

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Westerly Hospital Emergency Department Director Nader Bahadory, DO, says having extra safety equipment on hand, keeping an eye on vulnerable loved ones, and avoiding dangerous situations on the water can keep families safe and out of the hospital.

“Enjoy the water, have fun, but pay attention to the environment around you and be responsible for the people that are not as agile in the water as you are,” Dr. Bahadory said.

Taking a boating safety course is a good first step, keep enough life jackets on board for everyone and don’t drink while boating. Alcohol use is frequently linked to boating accidents and can make you more prone to heat related illnesses.

“Alcohol is a diuretic, so it makes you urinate more and if you’re drinking alcohol, you’re not drinking water and that’s a double whammy to become more dehydrated,” said Dr. Bahadory.

Cycling safety

Bike accidents are a common injury seen in the Emergency Department, especially during the summer months when people become more active. Wearing the right equipment, especially a helmet, can significantly reduce the likelihood of serious injury. Helmets decrease the risk of head injury by 48%, serious head injury by 60%, traumatic brain injury by 53%, face injury by 23%, and the total number of killed or seriously injured cyclists by 34%.

Staying safe while swimming

Pay attention to your surroundings, including the flow of the water and any undercurrents. Even experienced swimmers can be caught off guard by strong currents.

Adults should also keep a close eye on kids at the pool or beach. If there are too many kids and not enough adults, someone could get lost in the mix. It is always important to have enough chaperones present anytime there’s water involved. Children can drown even in very shallow water so constant supervision is critical. Caregivers may also benefit from a water safety course.

Be sure to use proper judgment anytime water is present. If the current is too strong, stay out of the water. If the temperatures are too hot, make sure vulnerable loved ones are staying cool and hydrated.

Dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Heat related illnesses are on a continuum, starting with dehydration and progressing to heat exhaustion and eventually heat stroke. Heat stroke is a serious condition that could lead to seizures and kidney failure.

The earlier warning signs of dehydration can include nausea, headache, cramps and when someone stops sweating. The dry skin increases body temperature, which can lead to heat stroke. More severe symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke can include confusion and altered mental status. It is important to be on the lookout for warning signs of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke in older patients who may be more vulnerable to the summer temperatures. Some medications may also prevent them from sweating, causing them to become dehydrated faster.

Drink plenty of liquids during activities in hot weather, even if you aren’t thirsty. Dress in light-colored clothing made of breathable fabrics, and use sun protection like hats and shade, and importantly, sunscreen. Use broad spectrum sunscreens with SPF 30 or higher and reapply sunscreen at least every two hours, and more often if you're sweating or swimming.

Water bacteria: Is it an issue?

Bacteria is everywhere, not just in the water, and swimming at the beach is unlikely to cause someone to get sick. However, a deep cut or wound could get infected by bacteria like vibrio, which can be found in the region. When swimming, cover wounds with waterproof plasters and bandages to prevent infection. Thankfully, because the water is cold in Connecticut and Rhode Island, there is less bacteria in the water compared to warmer climates.

Jellyfish stings: a little prep goes a long way

To prepare for possible jellyfish stings, add a small container of vinegar and pair of tweezers to your beach bag. Most of the time, a jellyfish sting may be uncomfortable but not serious. The best thing to do is to remove any debris or remaining jellyfish from the exposed skin and wash the area with vinegar, or salt water if you don’t have any. Avoid scraping the area to remove the remaining pieces. Instead, use tweezers or gloved hands if you can, or use clean fabric to protect your hands in a pinch; caution is necessary because remaining pieces can still fire when removing them. If you are concerned about an allergic reaction with symptoms such as shortness of breath, rash or trouble swallowing, go to the emergency department.

Dry drowning, secondary drowning, and drowning prevention

“Dry drowning” is a term that refers to when a patient inhales water and has a spasm of the upper airway and larynx. When this happens, their upper airway closes, making it difficult to breathe. However, no water enters the lungs, which is why it’s referred to as “dry.” Symptoms come on quickly and can include coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, confusion or signs of worsening mental status or confusion.

“Secondary drowning” happens when a patient is submerged and ultimately water enters the lungs, causing injury. Symptoms can include difficulty breathing, coughing and chest discomfort that can worsen hours later due to the ingestion of water.

“Dry drowning” and “secondary drowning” are not official medical terms, but both can be serious. To prevent drowning, take all precautions possible when enjoying the pool, lake or beach. For parents of children, enroll kids in swim lessons, use fencing around backyard pools, use flotation devices and lifejackets when necessary, supervise kids near water and always stay vigilant. If a parent notices their child is exhibiting symptoms, they should seek emergency medical care right away and if their child appears to be in distress, call 9-1-1.

Yale New Haven Health is ready to help you and your family steer clear from emergencies this summer. Click here to learn more about how to stay safe this season.