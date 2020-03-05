flu

Seven Additional Flu Deaths Reported in Connecticut

Seven additional flu-related deaths have been reported in Connecticut.

The state Department of Public Health released the new influenza statistics on Thursday, which said the seven deaths were reported during the week of Feb. 23-29.

All seven patients who died were adults, according to the health department.

The flu remains widespread in Connecticut.

There have been 65 flu-related deaths reported in Connecticut this season. One of the victims was a child.

Get key facts about influenza from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website here.

