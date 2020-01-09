Two Additional Flu Deaths in Connecticut

Another two flu deaths have been reported in Connecticut and the people who died were between the ages of 25 and 49, according to state Department of Health statistics.

There have been seven flu-related deaths in Connecticut this season and the most recent two were during the week of Dec. 29 to Jan. 4.

The other five flu-related deaths were people 65 years old or older.

The state Department of Health classifies flu as widespread and said there have been 472 flu-related hospitalizations since the start of the 2019-2020 season. Nearly 200 were reported this week.

The department has received reports of 1,613 positive flu tests this season.

Get more data on flu in Connecticut online here.