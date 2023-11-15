Local shoppers react to deadly hit-and-run crash in Orange

The search is on for a hit-and-run driver in Orange. A woman has died after being struck by two different cars on Route 1 Tuesday night, and one of the drivers took off from the scene, according to police.

“There’s a lot of people who drive fast first of all and second of all, there’s people that don’t even look.”

That’s how Sarah Sakka describes the traffic on this stretch Boston Post Road in Orange. It’s set between two strip malls. As a mother, Sakka says the combination of people crossing the road and speeding drivers cause some anxiety.

“I have this internal fear of people falling into my car or walking into my car or even not looking and crossing the street,” she said.

On Tuesday evening, a woman was struck by multiple cars and killed crossing the street.

Orange Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Khurshida Mohamedi of West Haven. She was taken to the hospital where she later died. One shopper says he’s saddened but not surprised by the news.

“I see people keep trying to cross and they’re not paying attention and it could cause a big problem,” Pat Scirocco, of West Haven, said.

Officers say one driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, but another driver left the scene.

Sakka hopes everyone who uses Boston Post Road takes precautions.

“Look four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten times. You’re never going to look too much. You look a million times, and you look again,” she said.

Police say they’re looking for a dark, four door car likely with damage to the left front. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Peterson or Detective Bailey at 203-891-2138.