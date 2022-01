There was an earthquake in Connecticut Thursday evening, but you might not have felt it.

The United States Geological Survey detected a 1.4 magnitude earthquake at 5:38 p.m., around 1.2 miles north, northwest of Cos Cob.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The USGS reports that the earthquake was felt in Cos Cob, Greenwich, Old Greenwich and Riverside.

Did you feel it?

For more information on the earthquake, click here.