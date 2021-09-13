$1.4 Million Marketing Campaign Promotes Fall Tourism

Fall is just around the corner, and this season the tourism industry is getting a boost. Gov. Ned Lamont addressed a $1.4 million marketing campaign in Rocky Hill Monday called Full Color Connecticut.

The investment in the campaign is triple the amount from previous years.

"Tourism is important as an economic segment. Leaf peeping, fall foliage as they say in Connecticut, is our second busiest tourism cycle," Lamont said.

Holmberg Orchards in Gales Ferry is one business featured on CTVisit.com, the state's official tourism website, as part of the campaign.

At the orchards, the apples are already ripe and visitors are enjoying doughnuts, wine tastings, tractor rides, and the scenery.

“I think like everybody else, we’re just hoping for a kind of more normal, more calm, more even-paced fall," Russell Holberg, one of the owners, said.

The Holberg family has run the orchards for four generations.

"A little over 100 years," Holberg said.

This season, they are giving their guests plenty of reasons to return.

“Business-wise, the pandemic was a big change. Our business has a lot to offer when it comes to fall activities. So some support from the state is fantastic," Holberg said.

In a nearby coastal town, warm lights welcome travelers for rest and relaxation at the Old Lyme Inn.

“We had people just now check in from Maryland," owner Chris Kitchings said on a quiet Sunday, after hosting a live band and several guests Saturday night.

The 45-year-old historic inn is also featured on Connecticut's tourism website. However, challenges posed by last year's lockdown changed operations indefinitely.

“We basically had to shut down for many months. Lay off about 90% of the staff," Kitchings said. "We’ve been slowly making our way back to where we were, but with new ideas and new ways of doing what we used to do.”

Christine Castonguay with the Office of Tourism said the marketing campaign aims to ride the momentum of increased demand over the summer, and bolster businesses that were hit hard by Covid-19.

“Looking at data back by 2020, all of our key indicators were down 30 to 50%," Castonguay said. "Connecticut tourism is a $15.5 billion industry. And it is incredibly important to the fabric of the state as we all come back online.”

The expanded budget will enable the Office of Tourism to market 33% of its target audience in Connecticut and surrounding New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. That is compared to just 10% in recent years. This year the campaign is also hitting new markets like Philadelphia.

When Septemberfest returned to the Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center Friday, after being shut down due to Covid-19 last year, vendors mingled with some of those out-of-town visitors.

"We had a visitor from Long Island and they bought from us today," one said.

Deputy First Selectman Sean Askham said tourists passing through Simsbury only helps the local economy.

“People are venturing out, and they’re going back to businesses, they’re going back to restaurants. You know they’re returning to a lot of the things they enjoyed pre-pandemic. So I think that’s really important for getting dollars back in our local economy," Askham said.

It is a plus for Stephanie, the owner of a beauty business called Helping Hands For Tranquility. She got a boost to her bottom dollar at the festival, but said visitors offer something with a long-term impact: word of mouth.

“It brings traffic to the website," she said. "They take their products from Connecticut, take it to another state. And they’re like oh, Connecticut is talented!”

Full Color Connecticut runs through November 20.