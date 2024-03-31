1 adult, 2 children displaced after fire at Hartford home

One adult and two children are displaced after an early morning fire at a home in Hartford on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to a single-family home in the 300 block of Brookfield Street around 4 a.m. for a report of a structure fire.

Crews said they found a working fire with heavy fire on the first and second floors of the home.

Additional fire companies were called in and the fire was extinguished. There appears to be extensive damage to the home.

According to fire officials, one adult and two children are now displaced. The fire department will work with the American Red Cross to help the family.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal's office.