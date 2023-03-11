1 Adult, 2 Minors Injured in Plainfield Crash

One adult and two minors are injured after a crash in Plainfield on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Norwich Road and School Street around 10:45 a.m. after getting a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Police said a 16-year-old was driving a gray Volkswagen Jetta and rear-ended a silver Subaru Outback that was traveling southbound.

The teenage driver of the Jetta was treated by medical personnel at the scene. Authorities said a guardian later signed a refusal for more medical treatment.

The driver of the Subaru Outback that was rear-ended and two other minors that were in the vehicle were transported to Plainfield Backus Emergency Center. The extent of their injuries are unclear at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.