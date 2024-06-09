1 adult, 2 teens accused of firing BB-type gun at group of people in West Hartford

An adult and two teenagers are accused of firing a BB-type gun at a group of people in West Hartford over the weekend and all three have been arrested.

Police received a complaint about someone in a black Mercedes Benz pointing a BB gun at someone sitting outside of the Whole Foods on Raymond Road around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Shortly after, it was reported that people inside of a black car shot multiple people with pellets near the intersection of Bishop Road and Farmington Avenue.

According to police, one of the victims was reportedly shot in the face. All of the victims' injuries were later determined to be minor.

The vehicle believed to be involved in the incident was later found at the intersection of Park Road and Raymond Road.

Investigators said it had an incorrect stolen license plate and when police attempted to stop it, the vehicle engaged in a pursuit.

Officers were able to deploy a tire deflation device and took one adult and two teens into custody on Willard Avenue in Newington. Inside of the vehicle, authorities said a "Surge XL gel blaster" was found.

The adult, identified as an 18-year-old from Berlin, is facing a list of charges including reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, assault, breach of peace and risk of injury to a child.

The 16-year-old and 17-year-old were given summons and will both appear in court. They are also facing charges including reckless endangerment, assault, risk of injury to a child and interfering with an officer.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203 or the anonymous tip line at (860) 570-8969 or whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.