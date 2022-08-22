stabbing

1 Arrested, 1 Injured After Stabbing on Metro-North Train

One person is injured and another person is under arrest after a stabbing on a Metro-North train in Connecticut on Monday.

Metro North officials said MTA police received reports of an incident involving two passengers on board a Metro-North train around 4 p.m.

The incident appears to have happened on a train from Waterbury to Bridgeport.

Naugatuck police said the incident was a stabbing and they responded to the Naugatuck station to help investigate.

One customer was taken into custody and another was taken to Waterbury Hospital, Metro North officials added.

At this time, the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. There is no threat to the community.

Authorities have not released specifics about the stabbing.

