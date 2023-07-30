1 arrested after double shooting near train station in Bridgeport

One person was arrested after a double shooting near the train station in Bridgeport early Sunday morning.

Dispatchers received a call about two people shot at the train station on Water Street around 12:15 a.m. Multiple calls also came in reporting hearing shots fired in the same area.

Once at the scene, police said they found no victim. It was determined the shooting happened at Bank Street and Main Street, but the gunshot victims ran to the train station to call 911.

The two people who were shot transported themselves to Bridgeport Hospital. According to investigators, one was shot in the chest and was able to speak while the other was shot in the leg and was uncooperative with police. Their injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The vehicle involved in the incident was found later in the morning and was being driven by a man. Police said a man was arrested and the vehicle was impounded.

Authorities have not released the identity of the person who was arrested or said what charges he may be facing.

The investigation is active and ongoing.