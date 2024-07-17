1 arrested in connection to large street takeover in Middletown

A New Jersey man has been arrested in connection to a large street takeover in Middletown over the weekend.

Officers responded to a report of a large group of dirt bikes near South Main Street at the Middletown town line on Saturday around 6 p.m. Some callers also reported that the group of people were attempting a street takeover.

Police said a Middletown officer found a large group of participants in the Citgo parking lot on South Main Street. As the officer arrested one participant, authorities said additional officers were requested due to the crowd's response.

According to police, the street takeover participants were driving recklessly into oncoming traffic and blocked responding police officers in marked police cars with their lights and sirens activated.

Investigators said 31-year-old Anthony Miranda, of New Jersey, was arrested and was taken into custody. His motorcycle, described by police as a 2020 Honda CRF 110cc dirt bike, was taken as evidence.

Miranda is facing charges including reckless endangerment, interfering/resisting arrest, reckless driving, failure to stop for emergency vehicle, obstruction of emergency vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without a license. He posted a $150,000 bond and is due in court on July 26.

The additional riders believed to be involved in the street takeover left the area and went northbound on South Main Street.