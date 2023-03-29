connecticut restaurants

1 CT Restaurant, 2 CT Chefs Are Nominees for James Beard Awards

The James Beard Foundation has announced the nominees for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards and one Connecticut restaurant is in the running for Outstanding Restaurant and two Connecticut chefs are regional nominees for best chef. 

Cora Cora in West Hartford is a nominee for Outstanding Restaurant, which honors a “restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations while contributing positively to its broader community.”

There are two nominees from Connecticut for Best Chef: Northeast.

Christian Hunter, of Community Table, in Washington, and Renee Touponce, of The Port of Call, in Mystic, are nominees.

“The James Beard Awards celebrate outstanding achievement and exceptional culinary talent, as well as all those doing incredible work on behalf of our communities and wider food system. This year’s nominees, winners, and honorees are inspiring exemplars of that,” Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation, said in a statement. “We congratulate all those recognized today and look forward to celebrating them at another exciting Awards Weekend in Chicago this June.”

The semifinalists were announced in January and the nominees were announced Wednesday.

Winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 5, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Learn more here.

