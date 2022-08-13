1 Dead, 1 in Critical Condition After Crash in Waterbury

One person has died and another person is in critical condition after a crash in Waterbury on Saturday morning.

Police were called to East Main Street around 8:15 a.m. after getting a report of a one-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they said they found a vehicle that had struck a wall in a private parking lot.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 26-year-old man from Waterbury, was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital where authorities said he is in critical condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, the front passenger of the vehicle was identified as a 28-year-old Waterbury man and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his name.

The crash remains under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the CRU Unit at (203) 346-3975.