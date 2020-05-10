danbury

1 Dead, 1 in Critical Condition After House Fire in Danbury

Danbury Fire Department

A woman has died and a man is in critical condition after a fire at a multi-family home in Danbury early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home on Ninth Street just after midnight after getting a report of a smoke detector activation.

While crews were responding, firefighters said there was a second call reporting an odor of smoke.

Local

nursing homes 19 mins ago

iPads Distributed By DPH to Some State Nursing Homes

first alert weather 2 hours ago

Milder Day for Mother’s Day Before Storms Arrive Tomorrow

When crews arrived to the home, fire officials said they did not see anything showing from the front of the two-story multi-family home. Shortly after, smoke and a smoldering fire was found on the first floor in an apartment.

The incident was escalated to a working fire and additional units were called to the scene including Danbury police, paramedics and the fire marshal's office, authorities said.

Firefighters quickly searched the three apartments. Officials said a man and a woman both in their thirties were found and rescued from the apartment with the fire.

The man and the woman were both transported to Danbury Hospital where the woman was pronounced dead. The man is considered to be in critical condition, according to firefighters. Their identities have not been released.

The fire was extinguished quickly and the Danbury Fire Marshal's Office was on scene. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. It remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

danburyDanbury Fire Departmentfatal fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us