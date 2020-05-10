1 Dead, 1 in Critical Condition After House Fire in Danbury

A woman has died and a man is in critical condition after a fire at a multi-family home in Danbury early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home on Ninth Street just after midnight after getting a report of a smoke detector activation.

While crews were responding, firefighters said there was a second call reporting an odor of smoke.

When crews arrived to the home, fire officials said they did not see anything showing from the front of the two-story multi-family home. Shortly after, smoke and a smoldering fire was found on the first floor in an apartment.

The incident was escalated to a working fire and additional units were called to the scene including Danbury police, paramedics and the fire marshal's office, authorities said.

Firefighters quickly searched the three apartments. Officials said a man and a woman both in their thirties were found and rescued from the apartment with the fire.

The man and the woman were both transported to Danbury Hospital where the woman was pronounced dead. The man is considered to be in critical condition, according to firefighters. Their identities have not been released.

The fire was extinguished quickly and the Danbury Fire Marshal's Office was on scene. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. It remains under investigation.